A pleasant oasis in an otherwise unremarkable city, the Greenway is best accessed via Sarg Hubbard Park at I-82 exit 33. It has 18 miles of paths for walkers and cyclists that track the fast-flowing Yakima River through a string of parks and recreation areas, including an off-leash dog park.

One good stop-off point is the Yakima Area Arboretum, just east of exit 34, where a collection of more than 2000 species of tree and shrub spreads over 46 acres of landscaped gardens. You can pick up a free walking-tour brochure at the Jewett Interpretive Center.