Yakima Area Arboretum

This urban green space on 46 acres gathers more than 1000 trees native to the Yakima River area, with demonstration gardens (water-conserving xeriscaping etc) and seasonal events. It's a family-friendly place, but the numerous signs in the parking lot advising you not to leave valuables in your car attest to the slightly sketchy crowd that can loiter here sometimes.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.29 MILES
This highly educational and entertaining museum is one of the state's best. It tells the story of the region from a geographic and historical viewpoint,…
Yakama Nation Museum & Cultural Center
15.53 MILES
The history of the Yakama Native Americans is well documented at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, which exhibits traditional costumes, baskets and beads…
1.09 MILES
A pleasant oasis in an otherwise unremarkable city, the Greenway is best accessed via Sarg Hubbard Park at I-82 exit 33. It has 18 miles of paths for…
24.32 MILES
An interesting historical fort complex is preserved in the 200-acre Fort Simcoe State Park, an oasis of green amid scorched desert hills. It was built in…
Kittitas County Historical Museum
28.39 MILES
Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…
Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area
26.87 MILES
Just 4.5 miles southeast of Ellensburg off I-90 is this open-air museum, with historical log cabins, pioneer barns and other farm buildings dating from…
28.53 MILES
This local art museum features a permanent collection of the work of Ellensburg-born Western artist John Clymer, as well as changing exhibits of pieces by…
16.48 MILES
Equipment, artifacts and photos tell the story of the Yakima Valley's hop-growing history.
