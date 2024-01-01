Yakima Area Arboretum

Central Washington

LoginSave

This urban green space on 46 acres gathers more than 1000 trees native to the Yakima River area, with demonstration gardens (water-conserving xeriscaping etc) and seasonal events. It's a family-friendly place, but the numerous signs in the parking lot advising you not to leave valuables in your car attest to the slightly sketchy crowd that can loiter here sometimes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yakima Valley Museum

    Yakima Valley Museum

    3.29 MILES

    This highly educational and entertaining museum is one of the state's best. It tells the story of the region from a geographic and historical viewpoint,…

  • Yakama Nation Museum & Cultural Center

    Yakama Nation Museum & Cultural Center

    15.53 MILES

    The history of the Yakama Native Americans is well documented at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, which exhibits traditional costumes, baskets and beads…

  • Yakima Greenway

    Yakima Greenway

    1.09 MILES

    A pleasant oasis in an otherwise unremarkable city, the Greenway is best accessed via Sarg Hubbard Park at I-82 exit 33. It has 18 miles of paths for…

  • Fort Simcoe State Park

    Fort Simcoe State Park

    24.32 MILES

    An interesting historical fort complex is preserved in the 200-acre Fort Simcoe State Park, an oasis of green amid scorched desert hills. It was built in…

  • Kittitas County Historical Museum

    Kittitas County Historical Museum

    28.39 MILES

    Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…

  • Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area

    Olmstead Place State Park Heritage Area

    26.87 MILES

    Just 4.5 miles southeast of Ellensburg off I-90 is this open-air museum, with historical log cabins, pioneer barns and other farm buildings dating from…

  • Clymer Museum

    Clymer Museum

    28.53 MILES

    This local art museum features a permanent collection of the work of Ellensburg-born Western artist John Clymer, as well as changing exhibits of pieces by…

  • American Hop Museum

    American Hop Museum

    16.48 MILES

    Equipment, artifacts and photos tell the story of the Yakima Valley's hop-growing history.

View more attractions

Nearby Central Washington attractions

1. Jewett Interpretive Center

0.11 MILES

Acting as de facto headquarters of the Yakima Area Arboretum, this small building includes a gift shop with a bookstore and a few displays about the…

2. Yakima Greenway

1.09 MILES

A pleasant oasis in an otherwise unremarkable city, the Greenway is best accessed via Sarg Hubbard Park at I-82 exit 33. It has 18 miles of paths for…

3. Yakima Valley Museum

3.29 MILES

This highly educational and entertaining museum is one of the state's best. It tells the story of the region from a geographic and historical viewpoint,…

4. Yakama Nation Museum & Cultural Center

15.53 MILES

The history of the Yakama Native Americans is well documented at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, which exhibits traditional costumes, baskets and beads…

5. American Hop Museum

16.48 MILES

Equipment, artifacts and photos tell the story of the Yakima Valley's hop-growing history.

6. Fort Simcoe State Park

24.32 MILES

An interesting historical fort complex is preserved in the 200-acre Fort Simcoe State Park, an oasis of green amid scorched desert hills. It was built in…

8. Kittitas County Historical Museum

28.39 MILES

Housed in the 1889 Cadwell Building, this museum is known mostly for its petrified-wood and gemstone collections but also boasts several rooms full of…