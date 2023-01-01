An interesting historical fort complex is preserved in the 200-acre Fort Simcoe State Park, an oasis of green amid scorched desert hills. It was built in 1855 but served as a fort for only three years until the creation of the Yakama Reservation in 1859. Note that you'll need a Discover Pass to park here.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the park now acts as an interpretive center, with a handful of original buildings still intact. It's also one of the best places in the state to spot Lewis's woodpeckers.