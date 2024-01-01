This small, vibrant museum mounts various exhibitions on Vancouver life, culture and history. It's also home to the Brautigan Library, a collection of 400 unpublished manuscripts inspired by author Richard Brautigan's 1971 novel The Abortion and the subject of a great episode of This American Life.
Clark County Historical Museum
Washington Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.02 MILES
This popular riverside park, which lines the west bank of the Willamette River, was finished in 1978 after four years of construction. It replaced an old…
6.84 MILES
Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…
8.12 MILES
Often called the most authentic Japanese garden outside Japan, this tranquil escape recently underwent a $30-million expansion under the guidance of…
7.91 MILES
The heart of downtown Portland, at the heart of Portland’s retail district and the city’s transit system, is a multi-tiered brick plaza nicknamed Portland…
8.41 MILES
West of the city, Washington Park is a lush destination with 410 acres of green space, well-manicured gardens and forested trails. Within the parkland are…
Vancouver National Historic Reserve
0.83 MILES
Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…
7.63 MILES
The best time to walk along the Portland Waterfront is on a weekend, when you can catch this famous market showcasing arts and crafts, street entertainers…
0.86 MILES
At this reconstructed fort, park rangers and actors in period costume skillfully summon the era from 1825 to 1845, when it served as headquarters of the…
Nearby Washington Coast attractions
0.48 MILES
OO Howard House, built in 1879, was a non-commissioned officer's club during WWII and was restored to its former elegance in 1998. It now houses a small…
0.64 MILES
Built from logs in 1850 and later covered with clapboard, the Grant House is the oldest building in Vancouver Barracks and was originally the home of the…
0.78 MILES
This grand Queen Anne–style mansion in Vancouver Barracks was home to General George Marshall in the 1930s. It's open for tours and events; ask at the…
4. Vancouver National Historic Reserve
0.83 MILES
Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…
5. Fort Vancouver Historic Site
0.86 MILES
At this reconstructed fort, park rangers and actors in period costume skillfully summon the era from 1825 to 1845, when it served as headquarters of the…
0.96 MILES
This museum is devoted to the colorful history of Northwest aviation. A number of historic planes are on display in the main hangar, surrounded by…
6.84 MILES
Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…
7.21 MILES
For simple pleasures, visit the Jamison Square Fountain, a popular Pearl District oasis that attracts splashing kids.