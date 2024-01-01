Clark County Historical Museum

Washington Coast

This small, vibrant museum mounts various exhibitions on Vancouver life, culture and history. It's also home to the Brautigan Library, a collection of 400 unpublished manuscripts inspired by author Richard Brautigan's 1971 novel The Abortion and the subject of a great episode of This American Life.

