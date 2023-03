This park, 6 miles northwest of downtown Spokane, consists of 10,000 acres of protected forest and trails where you can run, walk or cycle to your heart's content. Among the park's natural highlights is the Bowl & Pitcher, a deep gorge with huge boulders at a bend in the river, near the southern entrance. A swinging suspension bridge, built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, crosses the river here, and there's a campground nearby.