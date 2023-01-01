The site of the 1974 World's Fair and Exposition, this downtown park has numerous highlights, including a 17-point Sculpture Walk and the scenic Spokane Falls. A short gondola ride, the Spokane Falls SkyRide takes you directly across the falls, or get an equally spectacular view from the Monroe Street Bridge, built in 1911 and still one of the largest concrete arches in the USA. An ongoing renovation project means that a few areas of the park are closed due to construction.

Originally part of a railway depot built in 1902, the 151ft clock tower in the center of the park has become the city's signature sight. The kitschy Pavilion is a small amusement park in summer and an ice rink in winter.

Like some relic from an old-fashioned fairground, the 1909 hand-carved Looff Carousel is a kids' classic and, along with the larger-than-life Radio Flyer Wagon sculpture, should keep families occupied for a couple of hours. Join the walkers and joggers on the Spokane River Centennial Trail, which extends for 37 miles to the Idaho border and beyond.