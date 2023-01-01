Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest collections of Native American artifacts in the Northwest, and stages ambitious temporary exhibits several times a year that illuminate key regional artists (such as glass master Dale Chihuly) and cultural phenomena (pioneer quilts, indigenous beadwork etc).

Your ticket also includes a visit to the adjacent English Tudor–revival Campbell House, an example of domestic life in 1910 Spokane; register for free tours at the museum ticket desk.