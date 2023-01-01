Whether or not you recognize this wide and powerful waterfall from the opening credits of Twin Peaks, it's more than worth it to pull over and take in this stunner from one of the many viewpoints at Snoqualmie Falls park. When you've picked your jaw up off the floor and gotten your pictures, embark on one of several trails that start from the parking lots.

There are two parking lots: one at the upper observation deck next to the falls, which has paid parking starting at $7, and one across the street, which is free but requires you to cross a bridge to reach the falls side.

If you want to get to know the falls, intimately spend a few nights in the ultra-luxe Salish Lodge & Spa, which was used for the fictional Great Northern Hotel in Twin Peaks (although it has since been remodeled).