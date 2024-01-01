The museum gathers, organizes and displays artifacts excavated from archaeological sites along the Snake and Columbia Rivers.
WSU Museum of Anthropology
Southeastern Washington
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
0.14 MILES
Washington State University's art museum has a large permanent collection of mostly Northwestern art and stages several temporary exhibits each year of…
0.19 MILES
Most of Pullman's sights are related directly to expansive WSU, which accommodates more than 22,000 students and one of Washington's leading agricultural…
0.12 MILES
If you're a fan of geodes and thunder eggs, stop in at this museum in the School of the Environment, showcasing the more than 2000 specimens of petrified…
Nearby Southeastern Washington attractions
0.12 MILES
If you're a fan of geodes and thunder eggs, stop in at this museum in the School of the Environment, showcasing the more than 2000 specimens of petrified…
2. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
0.14 MILES
Washington State University's art museum has a large permanent collection of mostly Northwestern art and stages several temporary exhibits each year of…
3. Washington State University
0.19 MILES
Most of Pullman's sights are related directly to expansive WSU, which accommodates more than 22,000 students and one of Washington's leading agricultural…