WSU Museum of Anthropology

Southeastern Washington

The museum gathers, organizes and displays artifacts excavated from archaeological sites along the Snake and Columbia Rivers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

    Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

    0.14 MILES

    Washington State University's art museum has a large permanent collection of mostly Northwestern art and stages several temporary exhibits each year of…

  • Washington State University

    Washington State University

    0.19 MILES

    Most of Pullman's sights are related directly to expansive WSU, which accommodates more than 22,000 students and one of Washington's leading agricultural…

  • Jacklin Collection Museum

    Jacklin Collection Museum

    0.12 MILES

    If you're a fan of geodes and thunder eggs, stop in at this museum in the School of the Environment, showcasing the more than 2000 specimens of petrified…

