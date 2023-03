Most of Pullman's sights are related directly to expansive WSU, which accommodates more than 22,000 students and one of Washington's leading agricultural schools. In this small 'city within a city' is the university's Museum of Art, which mounts some lively, well-curated shows featuring Northwestern artists.

Other WSU museums include the Jacklin Collection, showcasing more than 2000 specimens of petrified wood, and the Museum of Anthropology, which documents fossils relating to human evolution.