Features four touch tanks and kid-friendly interpretive programs about local marine life, conservation and the human impact on the Salish Sea ecosystem.
Port Townsend Marine Science Center
Olympic Peninsula
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.98 MILES
Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…
25.48 MILES
Halfway between La Conner and Mt Vernon, this renowned bulb producer has color-drenched fields of blooms as well as a truly spectacular display garden…
Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour
26.37 MILES
You don't need to be an aviation enthusiast to enjoy a trip to the Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour in the city of Everett, 25 miles north…
19.53 MILES
Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…
Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve
5.38 MILES
This national historical reserve comprises 17,400 acres encompassing working farms, sheltered beaches, two state parks (with excellent campsites near the…
0.46 MILES
This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…
San Juan Island National Historical Park (American Camp)
25.93 MILES
On the southern flank of the island, the American Camp hosts a small visitor center and is a good place to start your historical excursion. Among the…
San Juan Island National Historical Park
25.28 MILES
Known more for their scenery than their history, the San Juans nonetheless hide one of the 19th century's oddest political confrontations, the so-called …
Nearby Olympic Peninsula attractions
1. Puget Sound Coast Artillery Museum
0.26 MILES
Inside one of the stately white barracks buildings at Fort Worden, this museum tells the story of early Pacific coastal fortifications and the strategic…
2. Commanding Officer's Quarters
0.27 MILES
A 12-bedroom mansion that's open for tours by appointment.
0.46 MILES
This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…
1.36 MILES
A well-preserved example of life in uptown Port Townsend from a century ago, this museum was originally the home of a local businessman. Its atmospheric…
5. Jefferson Art & History Museum
1.4 MILES
The local historical society runs this well-maintained exhibition space in an impressive brick building that includes mock-ups of an 1892 jail, maritime…
6. Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve
5.38 MILES
This national historical reserve comprises 17,400 acres encompassing working farms, sheltered beaches, two state parks (with excellent campsites near the…
7. Island County Historical Society Museum
6.78 MILES
The island's most comprehensive museum has plenty of local historical testimonies showcased in meticulous and well-presented display cases. Also on offer…
8.86 MILES
Go 10 miles south of Coupeville to find this park-style farm that's open daily for shopping at the food stands on-site, strolling the bucolic fields and…