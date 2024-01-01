Port Townsend Marine Science Center

Olympic Peninsula

LoginSave

Features four touch tanks and kid-friendly interpretive programs about local marine life, conservation and the human impact on the Salish Sea ecosystem.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Spencer Spit State Park

    Spencer Spit State Park

    27.98 MILES

    Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…

  • Roozengaarde Display Garden

    Roozengaarde Display Garden

    25.48 MILES

    Halfway between La Conner and Mt Vernon, this renowned bulb producer has color-drenched fields of blooms as well as a truly spectacular display garden…

  • Deception Pass State Park

    Deception Pass State Park

    19.53 MILES

    Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…

  • Fort Worden State Park

    Fort Worden State Park

    0.46 MILES

    This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…

  • San Juan Island National Historical Park

    San Juan Island National Historical Park

    25.28 MILES

    Known more for their scenery than their history, the San Juans nonetheless hide one of the 19th century's oddest political confrontations, the so-called …

View more attractions

Nearby Olympic Peninsula attractions

1. Puget Sound Coast Artillery Museum

0.26 MILES

Inside one of the stately white barracks buildings at Fort Worden, this museum tells the story of early Pacific coastal fortifications and the strategic…

3. Fort Worden State Park

0.46 MILES

This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…

4. Rothschild House

1.36 MILES

A well-preserved example of life in uptown Port Townsend from a century ago, this museum was originally the home of a local businessman. Its atmospheric…

5. Jefferson Art & History Museum

1.4 MILES

The local historical society runs this well-maintained exhibition space in an impressive brick building that includes mock-ups of an 1892 jail, maritime…

8. Greenbank Farm

8.86 MILES

Go 10 miles south of Coupeville to find this park-style farm that's open daily for shopping at the food stands on-site, strolling the bucolic fields and…