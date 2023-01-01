Tumwater Falls Park

The historic town of Tumwater is where the Deschutes River empties out into Capitol Lake after its long run through the Cascade Mountains. Here at the falls you'll find this pretty little landscaped park, paralleling I-5 near the turnoff to US 101. Its 15 acres contain a half-mile trail loop that follows the Deschutes from the abandoned 1906 Olympic Brewery brick building up to the same brewery's mid-century location, taking in the falls, fish ladders and a small salmon hatchery.