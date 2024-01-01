Wild dunescapes are a disappearing feature of the American landscape – they're often swallowed by developments or erosion. The 300-acre Savage Neck Dunes Natural Area Preserve protects a small patch of dusty headland, all windblown umbrella sedge and tiny dwarf burhead. Call ahead to check that the area is open to visitors.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.81 MILES
This influencer in the oyster world was established in 1899. It harvests more than 180,000 oysters each week, many of which are shipped to restaurants…
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
28.54 MILES
Formerly the Yorktown Victory Center, this expanded exhibition space and living history museum vividly describes the build-up to the Revolutionary War,…
27.79 MILES
Yorktown Battlefield, run by the NPS, is the site of the last major battle of the American Revolution. Start your tour at the visitor center and check out…
27.99 MILES
Shake off the Virginia Beach flash at this lower key 2888-acre woodland, which has 20 miles of hiking trails and 1.5 miles of beach, plus opportunities…
