Savage Neck Dunes Natural Area Preserve

Virginia

Wild dunescapes are a disappearing feature of the American landscape – they're often swallowed by developments or erosion. The 300-acre Savage Neck Dunes Natural Area Preserve protects a small patch of dusty headland, all windblown umbrella sedge and tiny dwarf burhead. Call ahead to check that the area is open to visitors.

  • Rappahannock Oyster Company

    Rappahannock Oyster Company

    29.81 MILES

    This influencer in the oyster world was established in 1899. It harvests more than 180,000 oysters each week, many of which are shipped to restaurants…

  • Historical reenactors at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

    American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

    28.54 MILES

    Formerly the Yorktown Victory Center, this expanded exhibition space and living history museum vividly describes the build-up to the Revolutionary War,…

  • Yorktown Battlefield

    Yorktown Battlefield

    27.79 MILES

    Yorktown Battlefield, run by the NPS, is the site of the last major battle of the American Revolution. Start your tour at the visitor center and check out…

  • First Landing State Park

    First Landing State Park

    27.99 MILES

    Shake off the Virginia Beach flash at this lower key 2888-acre woodland, which has 20 miles of hiking trails and 1.5 miles of beach, plus opportunities…

