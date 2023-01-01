This tranquil, recreated 19th-century Cajun village wends along the bayou near the airport. Friendly, enthusiastic costumed docents explain Cajun, Creole and Native American history, and local bands or dance-hall-esque events go off on Sunday (1pm to 4pm). Guided boat tours of Bayou Vermilion are also offered at 10:30am Tuesday to Saturday in spring and fall; you can combine a boat tour with a buffet lunch and a visit to Vermilionville for $31.50/27.50 per adult/child.