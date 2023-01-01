This grand, Gothic Greek Revival plantation house sits on the banks of – you guessed it – Bayou Teche, a geographic location that adds to its eerie, frozen-in-swamp-time atmosphere. More than 17,000 papers describing the most minute details of the house’s history were left in the attic, making this one of Louisiana's best-documented historic plantations. Tours begin 15 minutes after the hour.

Slavery is acknowledged at Shadows on the Teche in a fairly matter of fact way, although you may still hear slaves being referred to as 'servants' (which would imply they were paid).