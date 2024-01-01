Acadian Cultural Center

Cajun Country

This National Parks Service museum has extensive exhibits on Cajun culture and is a good entry point for those looking to peer deeper into Acadian folkways.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vermilionville

    Vermilionville

    0.1 MILES

    This tranquil, recreated 19th-century Cajun village wends along the bayou near the airport. Friendly, enthusiastic costumed docents explain Cajun, Creole…

  • Lake Martin

    Lake Martin

    5.51 MILES

    This lake – a mossy green dollop surrounded by thin trees and cypress trunks – serves as a wonderful, easily accessible introduction to bayou landscapes…

  • Jungle Gardens

    Jungle Gardens

    21.51 MILES

    In 1890 Tabasco founder EA McIlhenny started this bird sanctuary on Avery Island. At Jungle Gardens you can drive or walk through 250 acres of moss…

  • McIlhenny Tabasco Factory

    McIlhenny Tabasco Factory

    21.63 MILES

    Driving here feels a bit like entering Oz. After stopping and waiting for the gate to lift, you drive onto Avery Island – which isn’t really an island,…

  • Shadows on the Teche

    Shadows on the Teche

    17.96 MILES

    This grand, Gothic Greek Revival plantation house sits on the banks of – you guessed it – Bayou Teche, a geographic location that adds to its eerie,…

  • Acadian Village

    Acadian Village

    6.4 MILES

    At the understated, educational Acadian Village, you follow a brick path around a rippling bayou to restored houses, craftsman barns and a church. Old…

  • Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center

    Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center

    22.84 MILES

    Squatting sleepily alongside Hwy 49, Opelousas' historic downtown is home to this grandma's attic of exhibits, artifacts and esoterica related to the town…

  • Children's Museum of Acadiana

    Children's Museum of Acadiana

    1.57 MILES

    Lafayette's children's museum is a pretty good spot to kill half a day with younger kids. There's a TV studio, fake dentist office (yay?), bubble 'factory…

