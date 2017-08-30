Welcome to Birmingham
This hilly, shady city, founded as an iron mine, is still a center for manufacturing – many Birmingham residents work at Mercedes Benz USA in Tuscaloosa. In addition, universities and colleges pepper the town, and all of this comes together to create a city with an unreservedly excellent dining and drinking scene. The past also lurks in Birmingham, once named 'Bombingham,' and the history of the Civil Rights movement is very much at your fingers.
Birmingham Civil Rights Tour
Enjoy complimentary pickup from your downtown hotel or Airbnb as your guide drives to Kelly Ingram Park to begin your historical tour of Civil Rights sights in Birmingham. Pickups are 5-15 minutes before the tour begins. If you have not scheduled a pickup meet your guide at the Fred Shuttlesworth statue in front of the Civil Rights Institute. The tour starts promptly at 10:00AM. Our small group of no more than 6 will walk around the park as you learn about the origins of segregation in the city of Birmingham and state of Alabama. We then visit the following sights: Linn Park, Boutwell Auditorium, Parker High School, Dynamite Hill, Bethel Baptist Church, Phillips High School, sight of Freedom Riders attack, Kelly Ingram Park, Gaston Motel, 16th Street Baptist Church. Depending on availability we may access the interior of Historic Bethel Baptist Church. While being driven around Birmingham your guide will lead you every step of the way and talk about what made Birmingham so integral to the fall of segregation.
Self-Guided Birmingham Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Birmingham Alabama and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Historical Highlights of Birmingham
Enjoy complimentary pickup from your downtown hotel or Airbnb as your guide drives to Railroad Park to begin your exciting historical tour of Birmingham. Pickups are 5-15 minutes before the tour begins. If you have not scheduled a pickup meet your guide at Railroad Park. The tour starts promptly at 2:00. Our small group of no more than 6 will walk around the park as we hear the origins of Birmingham and the double-crossing that was done to put the city where it is today. We then visit the following sights: Negro Southern League Museum, Peanut Place, Sloss Furnaces, Kelly Ingram Park, Avondale Neighborhood, Avondale Brewing. If any sites are unavailable, we will substitute with Rickwood Field/Legion Field, an ironworks shop, leather workshop, or other venue/brewery. As we enjoy the sights and sounds of Birmingham, you'll be able to sample locally made soft drinks, potato chips or crackers, roasted peanuts, and a craft beer.
Brewery Tasting Tour of Birmingham
Enjoy complimentary pickup from your downtown hotel or Airbnb as your professional guide drives to Railroad Park to begin your exciting historical tour of Birmingham. Pickups are 5-15 minutes before the tour begins. If you have not scheduled a pickup meet your guide at Railroad Park. The tour starts promptly at 6:30 PM. Our small group of no more than 6 will be driven around the Magic City tasting beer from 3-4 breweries. Tours will visit breweries from the following list: Cahaba Brewing, Avondale Brewing, Trim Tab Brewing, Ghost Train Brewing, Good People Brewing, Red Hills Brewing. You’ll be able to have a flight (3-4 4 oz pours) or a pint (16 oz) at each stop. You’ll also be able to purchase dinner at one of the local restaurants or food trucks parked at a brewery. Even if you don’t want dinner, a local snack or two will be provided on the tour so you don’t get hungry. Water is also provided at each stop to ensure you’re fully hydrated. Your guide will be with you every step of the way to tell you about the beer, the breweries, and answer any other Birmingham questions you may have.
Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham with Observation Deck
The self-guided "Vulcan Experience" begins with the walk up the staircase surrounded by lovely our lovely green-space, perfect for a picnic and a chance to soak up some sun. Upon reaching the base of the tower, the necessity to see the Birmingham skyline from Vulcan's viewpoint will be the first thought. However, we encourage our visitors to begin their experience in the museum to appreciate the history of Vulcan before the climb to the top.The Vulcan Center will cover a comprehensive Birmingham history from its founding through the 20th century. The museum will tell the story of how Birmingham was founded and formed into the great city that it is today! Discover how the iron industry sparked the rapid expansion of Birmingham, as well as other historical secrets that lie beneath Magic City. After touring the museum, take the journey up the stairs to the observation deck of the Vulcan and take in the vantage point overlooking the Birmingham Skyline. During the walk to the tower, it would be best to take a look down at what is beneath your feet. The pavement will give an accurate representation of the mining minerals that lie below the surface. Also, it will shed some light on the reason Red Mountain earned its name, as well as the logistics of Birmingham's historical mining industry. Don't forget to check out our rotating exhibit, the Linn-Henley Gallery! Currently, Vulcan Park and Museum is featuring Southern Thunder: the Legacy of Alabama Auto-Racing until January of 2019.
2-Hour Small Group Birmingham Bar Crawl Pedal Trolley Tour
All tours start at Trim Tab Brewing located at 2721 5th Ave S. Birmingham, Alabama. Plan to arrive 30 minutes prior to your tour. It is recommend that you use a ride share program such as Uber or Lyft to get to the departure point to allow yourself to drink. Upon arrival you may grab a beer from Trim Tab while waiting for check-in to be completed. The Trolley Bike has 10 pedal stations and a cushioned back bench that holds another 4 riders. The guide will make 3 stops to give participants a chance to hydrate at a few of Birmingham's best breweries and bars. The trolley bike is equipped with an electric assist motor to help you power through any hills encountered on the tour with ease and a sound system to keep the party going. Your guide will be in control of the the bike at all times with your safety is the top priority.