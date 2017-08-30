Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham with Observation Deck

The self-guided "Vulcan Experience" begins with the walk up the staircase surrounded by lovely our lovely green-space, perfect for a picnic and a chance to soak up some sun. Upon reaching the base of the tower, the necessity to see the Birmingham skyline from Vulcan's viewpoint will be the first thought. However, we encourage our visitors to begin their experience in the museum to appreciate the history of Vulcan before the climb to the top.The Vulcan Center will cover a comprehensive Birmingham history from its founding through the 20th century. The museum will tell the story of how Birmingham was founded and formed into the great city that it is today! Discover how the iron industry sparked the rapid expansion of Birmingham, as well as other historical secrets that lie beneath Magic City. After touring the museum, take the journey up the stairs to the observation deck of the Vulcan and take in the vantage point overlooking the Birmingham Skyline. During the walk to the tower, it would be best to take a look down at what is beneath your feet. The pavement will give an accurate representation of the mining minerals that lie below the surface. Also, it will shed some light on the reason Red Mountain earned its name, as well as the logistics of Birmingham's historical mining industry. Don't forget to check out our rotating exhibit, the Linn-Henley Gallery! Currently, Vulcan Park and Museum is featuring Southern Thunder: the Legacy of Alabama Auto-Racing until January of 2019.