Located off I-27 at Broadway St and Ave A, 248-acre Mackenzie Park has two dynamite highlights amid what's otherwise a mundane urban park.

Prairie dogs are the stars of Prairie Dog Town, a hugely popular 7-acre habitat for the winsome rodents who keep busy excavating their 'town' and watching for groundskeepers.

The irresistibly named Joyland has three roller coasters, 30 other rides and an array of carnival arcades and games that are little changed from Holly's time.