Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark

A Tech-run attraction, this site is a sort of time capsule for all the cultures that have inhabited the South Plains for the last 12,000 years. Bones of critters such as wooly mammoths were first unearthed here when agricultural irrigation caused Lubbock Lake's water table to decline in the 1930s, and excavations have gone on here since 1939.

Four miles of trails now wend through the site, where digs are ongoing. A visitor center provides information on long-gone species such as the giant short-faced bear.

To get there, follow Loop 289 to Clovis Rd west of I-27 on the northwest side of town.