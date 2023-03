This winery was founded in 1976, making it not only the largest but also the oldest of the modern Texas wineries. Among the two dozen wines produced, the chardonnays have won plaudits.

Llano's (pronounced yah-no's) shop features its wines (mostly $10 to $20, although a gulpable blush is $8) and myriad gourmet items, such as jalapeño mustard, that find their way to the back of the fridge.