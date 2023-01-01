San Agustín Plaza

Parts of this downtown plaza, the oldest in Laredo, date from 1767. Surrounded by cobblestoned streets, lined with ancient oaks, it's a great spot to escape the sun and join locals relaxing on the benches and listening to music. For details of downtown's historic buildings, pick up the Heritage Walking Tour brochure at the Laredo Convention & Visitors Bureau or area hotels.

Nearby streets are interesting for the traditional shops catering to day-tripping Mexicans. Step behind the La Posada Hotel for views of the fortified border area, the trickle of the Rio Grande and the omnipresent, huge Mexican flag.