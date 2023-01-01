Fort McIntosh Historic Site

Established in 1849 to protect the region from raiding bandits and hostile local tribes, Fort McIntosh remained active through the Mexican Revolution and two World Wars. Fort McIntosh was decommissioned in 1946, and many of the buildings have been integrated into the Laredo Community College campus.

Visitors are welcome to explore the site during daylight hours, but need to arrange this with the college’s Public Relations Office at 956-721-5140.

Visitors may enter the Chapel, built in 1895 to serve the camp's religious needs, and P-34/35, built in 1890 to serve as Officers’ Quarters.