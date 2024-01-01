Right downtown, the small old train depot has been beautifully restored and is filled with historical items and information panels relating to when you could board a train here and connect to the rest of the nation. Despite the posted hours, the depot is plagued by a lack of volunteers and isn't always open as promised.
1904 Train Depot
Corpus Christi Area
Nearby Corpus Christi Area attractions
0.21 MILES
Housed in a renovated ice-storage house downtown, the King Ranch Museum covers the history of the ranch and the Kings. Be sure to follow the minor family…
0.79 MILES
Displays on the region's natural and cultural history. The standout is the small 'Hall of Horns', which is devoted entirely to hunting trophies. This will…
1.73 MILES
Much of the King Ranch is not open to the public. But there are 60,000 head of cattle, 400 horses and dozens of cowboys here – many fifth- and sixth…
20.85 MILES
Like his friend and business partner Richard King, young Mifflin Kenedy first came to Texas as an army steamboat captain and went on to build an empire…