Like his friend and business partner Richard King, young Mifflin Kenedy first came to Texas as an army steamboat captain and went on to build an empire that covered thousands of acres across south Texas. The museum's displays detail the saga of a family alternating between success and tragedy. When the last of the direct Kenedy bloodline died in 1961, plans were in place to donate the estate to charitable trusts that still support church and community properties today.
Kenedy Ranch Museum
Corpus Christi Area
