Goliad State Park

The centerpiece of this park just south of town is the huge and restored Mission Espiritu Santo. Dating from the 18th century, this was an important site during the Spanish colonial era. Massively rebuilt, you can get a sense of that time in the echoey chapel and the small but informative museum next door in the old school and workshop buildings. The lush surrounding park has quiet hiking trails along the San Antonio River.

Due to damage sustained in August 2017 from Hurricane Harvey, some areas of the park may not be accessible. Call ahead or check online before visiting.