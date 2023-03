After defeating the Mexican army at the Battle of San Jacinto, General Rusk and the Texas army gathered the remains of Fannin and his men to bury them here. The site is marked by a large monument and historical marker. Across from the main monument is a small statue of the 'Angel of Goliad,' the wife of a Spanish officer who was instrumental in saving the lives of several of Fannin's men in the lead-up to the execution.