On March 20, 1836, Col James W Fannin fought Spanish forces here at the Battle of Coleto Creek. The men were overwhelmed and surrendered. One week later most were executed at the Presidio La Bahia in nearby Goliad. The site, 9 miles east of Goliad in the community of Fannin, is quite sparse today. Look for the gin screw, a relic of early efforts to commemorate the battle, and the stone obelisk that marks the spot of Fannin's surrender.