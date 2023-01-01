For a slice of the real West, head on a Monday morning to the Amarillo Livestock Auction, just north of SE 3rd Ave on the city's east side. The auction is still one of the state's largest, moving more than 100,000 animals annually (from its 1970s peak of 715,000).

Once the auction starts, things happen fast: cattle are herded in through one pneumatic gate and out through another, and most animals sell within about 30 seconds. Not many tourists pass this way, but everyone is welcome. Grab lunch at the Stockyard Cafe.