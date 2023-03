It's not every day you can pick up a hammer stone used to make tools 10,000 years ago or hold discarded shards of beautifully colored flint left behind by ancient peoples. But at Alibates Flint Quarries, visitors can touch the past and learn what it was like to live off the land when mammoths roamed the plains.

Tours, which are the main way to visit, involve 1.5 miles of walking. You must call to reserve these trips in advance. Otherwise, there is a short self-guided walk you can do.