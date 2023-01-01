Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

A Texas plains must-see, this magnificent museum covers a tremendous amount of ground, both literally in terms of floor space, and thematically, with an endless succession of everything from dinosaurs and derricks to cars and guns. You can skim the highlights in an hour, or spend an entire day absorbed in the details.

It even boasts Red Landscape, one of four oil paintings that Georgia O’Keeffe created while living in Canyon, along with her traveling trunk. Other displays explore the Panhandle's oil heyday, through the prism of the boomtown of Borger and an old-time filling station; the oldest assembly-line auto in the world (a 1903 Ford); and the role of the buffalo in Native American culture.