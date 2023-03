Located 40 miles east of Phoenix, leading into the snaggle-toothed Superstition Mountains, this 320-acre state park is popular with day-trippers and campers alike. There are a number of short hikes (from 0.5 to 5.8 miles) and campsites and cabins are available. The park's name comes from a legendary lost gold mine, actually worked by a German, somewhere in the area.