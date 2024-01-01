This terracotta and granite structure, guarded by eagles perched on the roof, was designed by the Paris-trained architect Carl Gould (who also designed the Seattle Asian Art Museum and the University of Washington’s Suzzallo Library). It housed the Seattle Times from 1916 to 1931.
Times Square Building
Belltown & Seattle Center
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.29 MILES
A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…
0.77 MILES
The Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP, the "Experience Music Project") is an inspired marriage between super-modern architecture and legendary rock-and…
6.78 MILES
Even people with absolutely no interest in aviation have been known to blink in astonishment at Seattle's Museum of Flight, which takes visitors on a…
4.41 MILES
Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…
0.82 MILES
This ingenious feat of urban planning is an offshoot of the Seattle Art Museum and it bears the same strong eye for design and curation. There are dozens…
0.82 MILES
Opened in 2012 and reinforcing Seattle’s position as a leading city of the arts, this exquisite exposition of the life and work of dynamic local sculptor…
0.79 MILES
This streamlined, modern-before-its-time tower built for the 1962 World’s Fair has been the city’s defining symbol for more than 50 years. The needle…
4.65 MILES
Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…
Nearby Belltown & Seattle Center attractions
0.17 MILES
The new Seattle HQ of online retail behemoth Amazon opened in December 2015. Officially it's called Amazon Tower I, but it's known colloquially as 'the…
0.22 MILES
Amazon's latest construction in the Denny Triangle opened January 2018 and is quite different to the Amazon Tower I, which went up in 2015 down the street…
3. Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings
0.27 MILES
Across Pike Place from the Main Arcade are the 1912 Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings, so named because they were the first of the market buildings in…
4. Washington State Convention Center
0.28 MILES
It’s hard to miss this gigantic complex decked out with ballrooms, meeting rooms, space for exhibitions and the Seattle Convention and Visitors Bureau. An…
0.29 MILES
A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…
0.3 MILES
With its inverted base that looks like a tree that's been nibbled by a beaver, this urban behemoth was finished in 1977, after which it quickly acquired…
0.3 MILES
The Main & North Arcades, sandwiched between Pike Pl and Western Ave, contain some of the most quintessential Pike Place Market ephemera: flower stands,…
0.32 MILES
Seattle's famous gum wall is one of those cultural monuments you can smell before you even see it. The sweet aroma of chewed gum wafts from this strip of…