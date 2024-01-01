Junction Building

Ballard & Discovery Park

Now lacking its decorative 3rd-floor corner turret, the narrow Junction Building (dating from 1890) has had all number of reincarnations in its 125-year history from community hall to theater, shop and saloon. It currently hosts Scottish pub Macleod's.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 458119129 Building Exterior; Color Image; Concepts; Consumerism; Customer; Editorial; Famous Place; Horizontal; International Landmark; Market; Outdoors; People; Photography; Pike Place Market; Seattle; Shopping; Travel locations; USA; Walking; Washington State; June 17, 2011: a crowd of people at Seattle's Pike Place market.

    Pike Place Market

    4.38 MILES

    A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…

  • The Space Needle and the Experience Music Project, Seattle, Washington.

    Museum of Pop Culture

    3.45 MILES

    The Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP, the "Experience Music Project") is an inspired marriage between super-modern architecture and legendary rock-and…

  • Museum of Flight

    Museum of Flight

    10.93 MILES

    Even people with absolutely no interest in aviation have been known to blink in astonishment at Seattle's Museum of Flight, which takes visitors on a…

  • West Point Lighthouse, Discovery Park, Seattle, Washington. (Photo by: Greg Vaughn /VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images)

    Discovery Park

    1.14 MILES

    Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…

  • Olympic Sculpture Park.

    Olympic Sculpture Park

    3.65 MILES

    This ingenious feat of urban planning is an offshoot of the Seattle Art Museum and it bears the same strong eye for design and curation. There are dozens…

  • UNITED STATES - 2012/01/01: USA, Washington State, Seattle Center, Chihuly Garden And Glass Exhibit. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Chihuly Garden & Glass

    3.45 MILES

    Opened in 2012 and reinforcing Seattle’s position as a leading city of the arts, this exquisite exposition of the life and work of dynamic local sculptor…

  • Space Needle

    Space Needle

    3.46 MILES

    This streamlined, modern-before-its-time tower built for the 1962 World’s Fair has been the city’s defining symbol for more than 50 years. The needle…

  • Hiram M. Chittenden Locks on Lake Washington

    Hiram M Chittenden Locks

    0.75 MILES

    Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…

Nearby Ballard & Discovery Park attractions

1. Cors & Wegener Building

0.02 MILES

Once the offices of the early local broadsheet, Ballard News, this is still one of the most impressive historic buildings in Ballard and one of the oldest…

2. Scandinavian American Bank Building

0.07 MILES

The second-empire-baroque–style Scandinavian American Bank Building is a nice example of the early-1900s tendency to flatter by imitation: its concrete…

3. GS Sanborn Building

0.11 MILES

The GS Sanborn Building is Ballard’s only example of Romanesque architecture, a style that was popular on the East Coast in the 1880s. It has a sandstone…

4. Portland Building

0.18 MILES

A great example of the decorative brickwork that graces many of the buildings along Ballard Ave, the Portland Building has housed all kinds of businesses…

5. Commemorative Bell Tower

0.19 MILES

On the corner of Ballard Avenue NW and 22nd Ave is the original location of Ballard City Hall, sometimes called ‘Hose Hall,' which also contained the jail…

6. Bergen Place Park

0.21 MILES

In case you forget where you are or the origin of the settlers to whom Ballard owes its existence, a quintet of flags fly over diminutive Bergen Place…

7. Ballard Building

0.25 MILES

Ballard’s only major terracotta structure was built in the 1920s by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. It once held a community hospital and now houses shops,…

8. Nordic Museum

0.51 MILES

Reason alone to come to Ballard – if the culinary scene and waterside parks weren’t enough – is this delightful surprise of a museum dedicated to Nordic…