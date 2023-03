In case you forget where you are or the origin of the settlers to whom Ballard owes its existence, a quintet of flags fly over diminutive Bergen Place Park: those of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Finland, the five so-called Nordic countries. The park was inaugurated by King Olaf V of Norway in 1975 and sports five 'Witness Tree' sculptures.

The community noticeboard gives details of the latest Nordic-themed events – Mrs Lundqvist's meatball cook-off and the like.