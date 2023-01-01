The only Nob Hill mansion to survive the 1906 earthquake and fire is this neoclassical brownstone. Today it's a private men's-only club with an exclusive roster that includes newspaper magnates, both Hewlett and Packard of Hewlett-Packard, several US secretaries of defense and government contractors (insert conspiracy theory here). San Franciscans have a love/hate relationship with this landmark, admiring its architecture but decrying its discriminatory admission policies.

Democrats, people of color and anyone under 45 are scarce on the published list, but little else is known about the 800-odd membership: members can be expelled for leaking information. Cheeky cross-dressing protesters have pointed out there's no specific ban on transgender or transvestite visitors supping in its main dining room or walking through the front door – privileges denied women.