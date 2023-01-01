The crowning jewel of Nob Hill is this posh park – once the exclusive stomping ground of billionaires, now a park enjoyed by all, from gleeful toddlers at the playground to street skaters making YouTube videos on the steps. The centerpiece of the 1.3-acre park is the four-sided 'Fountain of the Tortoises,' a century-old recreation of a 400-year-old limestone fountain in Rome. Hop off the cable car for picnics, playground sessions and glimpses of golden East Bay hills around sunset.