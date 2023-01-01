When the bass thumbs out the opening notes to 'A Love Supreme,' you'll know the Sunday liturgy has begun at San Francisco's legendary Church of St John Coltrane. For 50 years, this African Orthodox church has honored the revelatory music and social justice activism of legendary jazz saxophonist John Coltrane in foot-stomping, singalong musical Sunday services. Sanctuary icons show the canonized musician in his glory, fire leaping from his saxophone.

Today the church is housed in nonprofit St Cyprian's Center, which also hosts art events and concerts – for the calendar, see http://cyprianscenter.org.