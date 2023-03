The best way to get to grips with the enormity of the Hebgen earthquake, the largest ever to hit the Rockies, is to visit this center, at the end of Quake Lake. Drive up to the interpretive trail for a vista of the dramatic slide area and a memorial boulder inscribed with the names of 28 campers killed in the slide. A dock at the eastern end of Quake Lake allows boaters to glide past the surreal submerged treetops.