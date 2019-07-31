The ongoing life's work of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, this is a folk-art wonderland of mirror mosaics, bottle walls and quirky sculpture. Zagar's…
South Philadelphia
South St roughly marks the northern border of South Philadelphia, which stretches down to the south end of Broad St where you'll find the repurposed Navy Yards, FDR Park and the city's major sports stadiums. It's a sprawling, multicultural district, hard-scrabble in some parts, gentrifying in others, and encompassing diverse areas such as Queen Village, home to Fabric Row; the Italian Market, a famed, partially outdoor food market; and the hip gourmet strip of East Passyunk Ave.
Explore South Philadelphia
- PPhiladelphia's Magic Gardens
The ongoing life's work of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, this is a folk-art wonderland of mirror mosaics, bottle walls and quirky sculpture. Zagar's…
- South 9th Street Italian Market
One of the most vibrant parts of South Philadelphia, this several-blocks-long commercial strip is lined with produce stalls that sell their wares under…
- NNavy Yard
US Naval ships were built and repaired in this yard up until 1996. Although the Navy continues to house decommissioned vessels here, the site now…
- FFleisher Art Memorial
A wide variety of classes and workshops are held at this art school, founded in 1898. Parts of the building are worth a look as it includes the Romanesque…
- IIsaiah Zagar House
Isaiah Zagar is the artist responsible for scores of mosaic murals made from found objects, discarded bottles, bits of broken ceramic and mirror, that…
- MMummers Museum
Learn to tell your Fancy Brigades from your String Bands at this fun museum devoted to the unique tradition of Philadelphia Mummery. Reflecting the many…
- GGloria Dei Church
Philadelphia's original settlers were Swedish Lutherans and this is the site of one of their first churches, built between 1698 and 1700. It's made of…
- AAtlas of Tomorrow
The subtitle of Candy Chang's interactive mural is 'a device for philosophical reflection' and it embodies the idea of art as meditation and a tool for…
- AAmerican Swedish Historical Museum
The oldest Swedish-American museum in the US was founded in 1926. Its handsome building, designed by Swedish-American architect John Nydén, is partly…
