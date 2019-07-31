South St roughly marks the northern border of South Philadelphia, which stretches down to the south end of Broad St where you'll find the repurposed Navy Yards, FDR Park and the city's major sports stadiums. It's a sprawling, multicultural district, hard-scrabble in some parts, gentrifying in others, and encompassing diverse areas such as Queen Village, home to Fabric Row; the Italian Market, a famed, partially outdoor food market; and the hip gourmet strip of East Passyunk Ave.