South Philadelphia

South St roughly marks the northern border of South Philadelphia, which stretches down to the south end of Broad St where you'll find the repurposed Navy Yards, FDR Park and the city's major sports stadiums. It's a sprawling, multicultural district, hard-scrabble in some parts, gentrifying in others, and encompassing diverse areas such as Queen Village, home to Fabric Row; the Italian Market, a famed, partially outdoor food market; and the hip gourmet strip of East Passyunk Ave.

Explore South Philadelphia

  • P

    Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

    The ongoing life's work of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, this is a folk-art wonderland of mirror mosaics, bottle walls and quirky sculpture. Zagar's…

  • South 9th Street Italian Market

    One of the most vibrant parts of South Philadelphia, this several-blocks-long commercial strip is lined with produce stalls that sell their wares under…

  • N

    Navy Yard

    US Naval ships were built and repaired in this yard up until 1996. Although the Navy continues to house decommissioned vessels here, the site now…

  • F

    Fleisher Art Memorial

    A wide variety of classes and workshops are held at this art school, founded in 1898. Parts of the building are worth a look as it includes the Romanesque…

  • I

    Isaiah Zagar House

    Isaiah Zagar is the artist responsible for scores of mosaic murals made from found objects, discarded bottles, bits of broken ceramic and mirror, that…

  • M

    Mummers Museum

    Learn to tell your Fancy Brigades from your String Bands at this fun museum devoted to the unique tradition of Philadelphia Mummery. Reflecting the many…

  • G

    Gloria Dei Church

    Philadelphia's original settlers were Swedish Lutherans and this is the site of one of their first churches, built between 1698 and 1700. It's made of…

  • A

    Atlas of Tomorrow

    The subtitle of Candy Chang's interactive mural is 'a device for philosophical reflection' and it embodies the idea of art as meditation and a tool for…

  • A

    American Swedish Historical Museum

    The oldest Swedish-American museum in the US was founded in 1926. Its handsome building, designed by Swedish-American architect John Nydén, is partly…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Philadelphia.

  • See

    Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

    The ongoing life's work of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, this is a folk-art wonderland of mirror mosaics, bottle walls and quirky sculpture. Zagar's…

  • See

    South 9th Street Italian Market

    One of the most vibrant parts of South Philadelphia, this several-blocks-long commercial strip is lined with produce stalls that sell their wares under…

  • See

    Navy Yard

    US Naval ships were built and repaired in this yard up until 1996. Although the Navy continues to house decommissioned vessels here, the site now…

  • See

    Fleisher Art Memorial

    A wide variety of classes and workshops are held at this art school, founded in 1898. Parts of the building are worth a look as it includes the Romanesque…

  • See

    Isaiah Zagar House

    Isaiah Zagar is the artist responsible for scores of mosaic murals made from found objects, discarded bottles, bits of broken ceramic and mirror, that…

  • See

    Mummers Museum

    Learn to tell your Fancy Brigades from your String Bands at this fun museum devoted to the unique tradition of Philadelphia Mummery. Reflecting the many…

  • See

    Gloria Dei Church

    Philadelphia's original settlers were Swedish Lutherans and this is the site of one of their first churches, built between 1698 and 1700. It's made of…

  • See

    Atlas of Tomorrow

    The subtitle of Candy Chang's interactive mural is 'a device for philosophical reflection' and it embodies the idea of art as meditation and a tool for…

  • See

    American Swedish Historical Museum

    The oldest Swedish-American museum in the US was founded in 1926. Its handsome building, designed by Swedish-American architect John Nydén, is partly…