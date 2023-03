The list of famous authors in the collection here could fill a book itself: Edgar Allan Poe, James Joyce, Maurice Sendak, George Washington, Lewis Carroll, Bram Stoker…to name a few. If you fancy a peek at Ulysses, this is the place. Admission includes a guided tour through the museum and library.

Hands-on tours, which allow access to rare and important items not usually on view to the public, are offered at 3pm most Fridays and Sundays (registration two weeks in advance is necessary).