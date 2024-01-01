Society Hill Towers

Philadelphia

In the early 1960s the architect IM Pei made his name by designing this condo complex comprising three 32-story towers in which each of the units have floor-to-ceiling windows. Controversial at the time, the modernist building is now quietly admired and provides an interesting counterpoint to the area's low-rise 18th-century homes.

