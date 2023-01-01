In 2011, as part of the masterplan for transforming the central Delaware River waterfront, old municipal pier 11 was converted into this park with multilevel walkways and plantings. It provides an up-close-and-personal view of the north face of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, as well as a perch on which to watch river traffic float by.

Free yoga classes are held here at 7am and 6pm Monday through Thursday, 7am on Friday, and 9:30am Saturday and Sunday from early April through the first weekend of November.