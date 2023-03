George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross, among other notable Philadelphians, worshiped at this handsome Episcopal church built in 1744. The signers of the Declaration of Independence also prayed here on July 5, 1776. Its white steeple, added in 1754 and financed by a lottery organized by Franklin, is the work of Robert Smith. For 56 years, the steeple made Christ Church the tallest structure in North America.