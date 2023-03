These rooms are set up as a recreation of an 18th-century printing press operation similar to that used by Ben Franklin. A costumed park ranger will take you through the typesetting area, two reproduction presses, the bindery and the newspaper office of Franklin's grandson, Benjamin Franklin Bache.

Examples of the printing process, including some of Franklin's famously pithy sayings, are available for sale. In summer, the exhibition is usually open longer hours.