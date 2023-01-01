Christ Church Burial Ground

Hard to believe, but back in the early 18th century this was the outskirts of town, thus the ideal location for a burial ground. The cemetery is the final resting place for over 4000 members of Christ Church, including five signers of the Declaration of Independence: Benjamin Franklin, Joseph Hewes, Francis Hopkinson, George Ross, and Dr Benjamin Rush.

Franklin is buried along with his wife Deborah and their two children, Francis and Sarah; if the cemetery is closed, you can still see his burial plot from the sidewalk at the corner of 5th and Arch through a set of iron rails.