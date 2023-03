For breathtaking views of the city and Delaware River it's possible to walk or cycle across this 1.8-mile, 800,000-ton suspension bride, which was the longest of its type when it was completed in 1926. Designed by Paul Cret, the bridge connects Philadelphia with Camden, New Jersey, and carries both cars and trains. It is most striking when illuminated at night.

While the southern walk and cycleway undergoes an $8-million upgrade during 2018 and much of 2019, the north walkway will be open.