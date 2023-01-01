Worth visiting for its splendid architecture, this main branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia has free tours at 10am on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and the first Sunday of the month, and at 2pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. From Monday to Saturday there's a tour at 11am of the Rare Book Department, with its collection of works and manuscripts relating to Charles Dickens, Edgar Allan Poe and Americana.

Also based in the library is the Culinary Literacy Center, which offers a wide range of programs for those interested in learning about cooking and nutrition.