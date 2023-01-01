This glass-clad 58-story tower is one of the tallest 'green' buildings in the US. It's 140ft-tall atrium lobby is the location of Humanity in Motion, a beguiling work consisting of 10 horizontal poles criss-crossing the space on which life-sized figures balance like tightrope walkers. Chance are that your attention will first be grabbed by the mesmerizing series of high-res video images playing out on the 2000-sq-ft LED screen that is also here.

The 18-hour-long video never repeats itself and is never the same twice. Below ground level is a food court and shopping mall, which links directly to Suburban railway station.