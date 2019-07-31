Getting the balance just right between food shopping hub and dining destination, Reading Terminal Market opened way back in 1893 and it's been a…
Chinatown & Center City East
Star features of this central slice of Philly include a couple of foodie destinations: the historic Reading Terminal Market and the fourth-largest Chinatown in the USA. LGBT visitors will feel at home in the 'Gayborhood,' also known as Midtown Village, a compact area roughly bounded by Walnut, Spruce, Broad and 11th Sts. Washington Square West is a mostly residential area where you'll find a couple of large hospitals and Jewelry Row.
- Reading Terminal Market
Getting the balance just right between food shopping hub and dining destination, Reading Terminal Market opened way back in 1893 and it's been a…
- MMasonic Temple
Although the fortress-like exterior of this 1873 building is pretty impressive, it's the spectacular interiors – which took a further 15 years to complete…
- FFabric Workshop & Museum
The only such organization of its kind in the US is a wonderful place to discover how creative artists and craftspeople can be with textiles and fabrics…
- PPennsylvania Convention Center
Opened in 1993 and expanded in 2011, this massive convention center hosts a busy program of events from the mayor's masked ball and annual horticultural…
- PPride and Progress
This 2003 mural by Ann Northrup, filling the west wall of the William Way LGBT Community Center, is a tribute to the Gayborhood in which it stands. The…
- GGershman Y
This Jewish cultural and community center on the Avenue of the Arts offers a wide range events, workshops and exhibitions. Its origins go back to the late…
- AAfrican American Museum in Philadelphia
Founded in 1976, this was the first museum in the country built by a major city to house exhibitions on the life and work of African Americans. Exhibits…
- FFamous Franks
The walls outside Dirty Franks are decorated with this witty mural by David McShane featuring Frank Sinatra, Frank Zappa, Aretha Franklin, Benjamin…
- WWilliam Way LGBT Community Center
A cornerstone of the Gayborhood is this dynamic community center that hosts a wide range of events and activities – from art shows and music festivals to…
