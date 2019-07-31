Star features of this central slice of Philly include a couple of foodie destinations: the historic Reading Terminal Market and the fourth-largest Chinatown in the USA. LGBT visitors will feel at home in the 'Gayborhood,' also known as Midtown Village, a compact area roughly bounded by Walnut, Spruce, Broad and 11th Sts. Washington Square West is a mostly residential area where you'll find a couple of large hospitals and Jewelry Row.