Welcome to Central Oregon & the Oregon Cascades
As much as the outdoors beckon, the lively city of Bend provides plenty of good food and accommodations. Or head nearby to the sweet little town of Sisters for a more quaint, if touristy, atmosphere. Add a must-stop visit to Mt Hood's historic Timberline Lodge or a getaway break in the region's many peaceful lakeside resorts, and you'll find that Central Oregon's attractions are hard to beat.
Top experiences in Central Oregon & the Oregon Cascades
Central Oregon & the Oregon Cascades activities
Private Half-Day Photo Tours
Half Day Photo Tours (4 hrs, up to 2 adults)Whether you want to see vibrant sunsets and sunrises, misty waterfalls, mountain reflections in the high lakes, or the twinkling night sky, our professional photographers are ready to take you on a tour through the incredible Central Oregon Cascades and the beautiful High Desert on a photo journey you'll never forget! Meet us at the Cascade Center of Photography or let us to pick you up at your hotel. In addition to packing your camera and tripod, remember to bring appropriate clothing for our Central Oregon weather! We also suggest sticking in some water and snacks, especially during our warm summer months.
Private Photo Tour in Central Oregon
Personal Photography Tutoring in Bend
Did you just get this new Camera? Does it have too many buttons you don’t know what they are for? Now you can learn how to use it!One-on-one photography instruction customized to fit your schedule. Choose the area of interest to visit in Central Oregon or let your professional photography guide take you to his/her favorite spots. Or if you prefer, stay in the classroom at our Center.Photography level from beginner to intermediate. Make a reservation and then please tell us a little more about your needs. Level of photography experience Camera gear Please note: If travel is involved, a small extra fee for gas will be charged
Bend Historic Photo Tours
Meet us at the Cascade Center of Photography or allow us to pick you up at your hotel! Suggested departure times are 9am or 2pm. Our professional photographer will take you through the historic heart of Bend along the peaceful Deschutes river, where nature meets city life in a display of vibrant personalities, stunning colors and intricate textures. Take home great photos along with fond memories of your day in the beautiful city of Bend, Oregon. In addition to packing your camera, remember to bring appropriate clothing for our Central Oregon weather! We also suggest sticking in some water and snacks, especially during our summer months.
Night Sky Private Photo Tour
Central Oregon's high altitude, crisp, clear air, low humidity and cool nights provide excellent conditions for Night Sky Photography. With a choice of moon lit nights illuminating the landscapes or capturing the Milky Way and numerous star trails during the dark moonless evenings, our local photographer guide will show you the best locations, as well as the proper camera settings for capturing those magical images.You decide on meeting time and where we pick you up. Suggested departure time is 8:30 pm with a duration of 3 hours. Bring your own camera, lenses, extra battery, tripod and headlamp. And don´t forget to bring a small snack and water.Central Oregon nights get cold, even during summer. Prepare and bring an extra sweater or jacket, and in fall and winter bring cloves and warm shoes.After booking we will contact you to tell you what lenses work best for night photography and give you some pointers to prepare for this spectacular private night sky photo tour.
Kayak Instruction and Brewery Package in Bend
Walking tour of Downtown Bend on the way to the Publick House for Dinner (sans alcohol), Professional Kayak Instruction with an emphasis on river safety and education, all gear except footwear, and concierge services for added options like a Brewery Cycle Pub tour, paddle board rental options in the evening. This is a packed bundle of Bend awesomeness, with the opportunity to get to know Bend and have an amazing outdoor adventure!Our guides are knowledgeable about restaurants and are happy to give you recommendations for your evening adventures! We will provide you with your own Bend Ale Trails Passport to guide you on your adventures (get 10 or more stamps for a complimentary BEND Silipint), or you can use a phone app to check in at the Brewhouses on your stay.Itinerary for 2.5 day Beginner Kayak clinics:Custom Add on available by Appointment: 6:45 pm 2 hour Cycle Pub Brewery Tour for 8 or more Cycle Round rental for groups up to 6Friday: Meet at our Lodging Partner (where those signed up for our lodging package will be staying) at 5:30 and walk to Brewery for Dinner following with Gear OrientationSaturday: -9:30 am arrive at river and gear up, optional lunch riverside from a local bakery with Farmer's Market produce and locally brewed Kombucha, or bring your own. We strive to provide a garbage free experience for all lunches.-3:30pm Back of the house tour of Deschutes Brewing Facility with brewery gift followed by a stop in the tasting room-Dinner on own (Bike rentals available from BKS to use for the weekend (included in lodging package)Sunday:-9:30 am River for a new set of classes on the rapids above the Healy bridge. Run the rapid, practice swimming and rescuing each other in current. Learn basic river lingo and safety protocols while building on boat skills and control.Optional lunch available as an add on Riverside with Farmer's Market produce and locally brewed Kombucha.-Finish between 3 and 4, change and enjoy local brews while doing a recap of skills and "goodbyes", option to go to dinner after (not included)Included:-Helmet-PFD ( Life Jacket)-Paddle-Neoprene skirt-Westsuit-DrytopNot Included:-Neoprene booties or water shoes (mandatory)-Sunglasses with strap-Sunscreen-Noseplugs (Available for purchase)-Alcohol