Kayak Instruction and Brewery Package in Bend

Walking tour of Downtown Bend on the way to the Publick House for Dinner (sans alcohol), Professional Kayak Instruction with an emphasis on river safety and education, all gear except footwear, and concierge services for added options like a Brewery Cycle Pub tour, paddle board rental options in the evening. This is a packed bundle of Bend awesomeness, with the opportunity to get to know Bend and have an amazing outdoor adventure!Our guides are knowledgeable about restaurants and are happy to give you recommendations for your evening adventures! We will provide you with your own Bend Ale Trails Passport to guide you on your adventures (get 10 or more stamps for a complimentary BEND Silipint), or you can use a phone app to check in at the Brewhouses on your stay.Itinerary for 2.5 day Beginner Kayak clinics:Custom Add on available by Appointment: 6:45 pm 2 hour Cycle Pub Brewery Tour for 8 or more Cycle Round rental for groups up to 6Friday: Meet at our Lodging Partner (where those signed up for our lodging package will be staying) at 5:30 and walk to Brewery for Dinner following with Gear OrientationSaturday: -9:30 am arrive at river and gear up, optional lunch riverside from a local bakery with Farmer's Market produce and locally brewed Kombucha, or bring your own. We strive to provide a garbage free experience for all lunches.-3:30pm Back of the house tour of Deschutes Brewing Facility with brewery gift followed by a stop in the tasting room-Dinner on own (Bike rentals available from BKS to use for the weekend (included in lodging package)Sunday:-9:30 am River for a new set of classes on the rapids above the Healy bridge. Run the rapid, practice swimming and rescuing each other in current. Learn basic river lingo and safety protocols while building on boat skills and control.Optional lunch available as an add on Riverside with Farmer's Market produce and locally brewed Kombucha.-Finish between 3 and 4, change and enjoy local brews while doing a recap of skills and "goodbyes", option to go to dinner after (not included)Included:-Helmet-PFD ( Life Jacket)-Paddle-Neoprene skirt-Westsuit-DrytopNot Included:-Neoprene booties or water shoes (mandatory)-Sunglasses with strap-Sunscreen-Noseplugs (Available for purchase)-Alcohol